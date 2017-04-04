Demi Lovato Is Finally Endorsing the Hilarious Meme She Inspired

X
April 4, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Nearly two years ago, the Internet unearthed an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato (a rare find), which soon evolved into the greatest meme to ever traverse the web. A star was born: Poot Lovato.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQGzD64FYbP/?tagged=pootlovato

Aahh yes...poot. #pootlovato #truth #trash

A post shared by Rebekah wagner (@kawaiibekah) on

According to social media legend, Poot is Demi’s twin sister who has been locked in the basement her entire life. This unfortunate photo arose from the first time she ventured outside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJrISUxgunA/?tagged=pootlovato

BRING THIS MEME BACK #pootlovato

A post shared by @van_gogh_on_the_run on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOKTxk2gmqw/?tagged=pootlovato

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPGyxuIDQUZ/?tagged=pootlovato

Harry pooter #iphone7plus #iphone6 #iphone6s #pootlovato #nochest #poot #makeup #harrypotter

A post shared by Hugh Janas (@do.re.meme.fa.so.la.ti.do) on

If you recall, Demi was not initially a fan of Poot, and with time the meme organically died out.

But thanks to Lovato herself, I’m very happy to report that POOT HAS RETURNED. See for yourself in this video here:

https://twitter.com/ddlovato/status/849037826553294848

The Twitterverse celebrated accordingly:

https://twitter.com/alexandergold/status/849037973744082945

https://twitter.com/KissChattanooga/status/849082621049135105

https://twitter.com/demilovaqto/status/849042610404700165

https://twitter.com/camiIascunt/status/849037905171554305

https://twitter.com/magiadademibr/status/849059693750366208

Poot, please don't leave us again.

All products featured were editorially selected.

