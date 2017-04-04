Demi Lovato Is Finally Endorsing the Hilarious Meme She Inspired

Nearly two years ago, the Internet unearthed an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato (a rare find), which soon evolved into the greatest meme to ever traverse the web. A star was born: Poot Lovato.
According to social media legend, Poot is Demi’s twin sister who has been locked in the basement her entire life. This unfortunate photo arose from the first time she ventured outside.
If you recall, Demi was not initially a fan of Poot, and with time the meme organically died out.
But thanks to Lovato herself, I’m very happy to report that POOT HAS RETURNED. See for yourself in this video here:
The Twitterverse celebrated accordingly:
Poot, please don't leave us again.