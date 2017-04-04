Demi Lovato Is Finally Endorsing the Hilarious Meme She Inspired

Nearly two years ago, the Internet unearthed an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato (a rare find), which soon evolved into the greatest meme to ever traverse the web. A star was born: Poot Lovato.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQGzD64FYbP/?tagged=pootlovato Aahh yes...poot. #pootlovato #truth #trash A post shared by Rebekah wagner (@kawaiibekah) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

According to social media legend, Poot is Demi’s twin sister who has been locked in the basement her entire life. This unfortunate photo arose from the first time she ventured outside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJrISUxgunA/?tagged=pootlovato BRING THIS MEME BACK #pootlovato A post shared by @van_gogh_on_the_run on Aug 28, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

If you recall, Demi was not initially a fan of Poot, and with time the meme organically died out.

But thanks to Lovato herself, I’m very happy to report that POOT HAS RETURNED. See for yourself in this video here:

The Twitterverse celebrated accordingly:

https://twitter.com/KissChattanooga/status/849082621049135105 @ddlovato Just a little change

Small to say the least

Both a little scared

Neither one prepared.... pic.twitter.com/ytaer4ZHfe — 103.7 KISS FM (@KissChattanooga) April 4, 2017

RELATED: Demi Lovato Makes Out with an Ed Sheeran Pillow—and We’re Shipping It

Poot, please don't leave us again.