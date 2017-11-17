Demi Lovato Sizzles in Sexy "Echame la Culpa" Music Video

Things are getting muy caliente in Demi Lovato's highly-anticipated new music video, "Echame la Cupla."

On Thursday night, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker officially turned up the heat as she dropped the visuals to the track, a Spanglish collaboration with "Despacito" star Luis Fonsi, and we're obsessed. The steamy clip takes viewers on an adventure to an abandoned warehouse, where the singing duo instigate a colorful dance party to the bilingual hit.

While the catchy single has us dancing in our seats, we can't help but be mesmerized by the Disney alum's bold style. During the video, Lovato seamlessly transitions between three stunning ensembles, including a purple corset paired with cheetah print leggings, yellow chandelier earrings, and a vibrantly-colored headwrap. As she dances around a bedroom, the chart-topping songstress flaunts her curves in a bustier, hot pants, and a Victorian-inspired red chiffon jacket.

For her final look, the brunette stunner literally lets her hair down, with her natural curls cascading alongside a figure-hugging yellow minidress and a swipe of crimson lipstick.

Could we see a performance of the party anthem when Lovato hits the American Music Awards stage on Sunday? Fingers crossed! Watch the full video above.