Demi Lovato Uses Her Thighs to Share a Body-Positive Message

Reason number 1,000,001 why we love Demi Lovato: the talented young star isn't worried about living up to anybody else's standard of beauty.

The 24-year-old has always been extremely candid about her struggles with bulimia, mental illness, and substance abuse, and is using her own self-love journey to inspire others. Most recently, the "Confident" singer used a photo of her thighs to make an important point about body positivity.

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful," she captioned the 'gram which shows her toned legs in the sand.

A few days earlier, the former Disney star announced on Instagram that she's feeling better than she's ever felt, and she owes it all to self-love.

"Tell yourself you're beautiful daily," she wrote alongside a photo of herself. "Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!"

We couldn't agree more. Looking good, Demi!