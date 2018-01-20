Demi Lovato Shares Why She Decided to Give Up Dieting for Good 

Body acceptance is often a work in progress. Some days you may be feeling yourself and others not so much. Demi Lovato totally gets it.

The singer and actress, who has opened up about struggling with an eating disorder and learning to love her body, took to Twitter today to give fans an update on her decision to accept herself and to ultimately quit dieting.

"Feeling gross today at a photo shoot but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this. if you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!" she posted on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Lovato reveals the reason she's no longer dieting. "No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation) and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans," she continued. "No more food shaming myself!!" Yes, girl!

It's definitely not always easy learning to love your body, but Lovato is truly an inspiration for everyone who struggles both with body acceptance and obsessive dieting.