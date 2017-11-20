Demi Lovato Dedicates Her AMAs "Sorry Not Sorry" Performance to All the Haters

Demi Lovato is unapologetically refusing to let the haters get to her.

During her American Music Awards performance of "Sorry Not Sorry" on Sunday, the “Confident” songstress used the evening as an opportunity to take a stand against bullying after hitting the red carpet with Danica Roem, the first openly transgender person to be elected and to serve in Virginia's stage legislature.

“We connected because I heard her story. I was just completely inspired by that,” Lovato told E! News on the red carpet. “My story with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ is about bullying, and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we’ve been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty

After opening up about how the politician’s campaign strongly resonated with her anti-bullying M.O., Lovato took to the stage to spread her message of acceptance beyond Tinseltown. She told the crowd, “There’s so much hate in this world.”

Mean tweets and fat-shaming messages flashed on screen behind her while the 25-year-old—who donned a black rhinestone-studded jumpsuit during her performance—continued, “We have to rise above. And never say sorry” before launching into a rousing rendition of her powerful lead single off her new album Tell Me You Love Me.

Just another reason why we’ve got this girl power anthem on repeat!