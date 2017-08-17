Demi Lovato’s Advice to Her Younger Self Is Worth Jotting Down ­

Demi Lovato is all about positivity.

Yes, the star has learned to embrace herself fully, often using her music to encourage fans and women across the globe to love who they are. And yes, she’s bravely tackled mental illness publicly. In August, she spoke out against being labeled bipolar.

“I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that’s true—I am bipolar—but I don’t like people to use it as a label,” she said during an interview with iHeartRadio’s biweekly podcast, “Label Defiers.” “It’s something that I have, it’s not who I am.”

So what has Lovato learned from overcoming all her hurdles? She recently took a moment to tell InStyle the advice she’d offer her younger self. “I would say, you’re beautiful the way that you are, and to not focus on anything but your mental and physical health, before work. Put it before everything," she said. "Because that’s the most important, is taking care of yourself.”

The star also addressed the letter she wrote to fans after releasing “Sorry Not Sorry,” saying they keep her going. “My fans give me strength. They hold me accountable for things like my sobriety and taking care of myself. They hold me accountable, because I know that if I were to ever go back on my word, they would, too,” she said.

“So I know that I can look to them for strength as well because of their positivity, their love, their support—it keeps me going.”

Mic drop.

—with reporting by Brandi Fowler