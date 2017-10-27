Demi Lovato Hits the Road with DJ Khaled for 2018 North American Tour

Demi Lovato is hitting the road!

On Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced a 2018 North American tour with none other than DJ Khaled. The duo's 20-city run kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego, California, and stops in Nashville, Montreal, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up on March 31 in Tampa, Florida.

Ethan Miller/WireImage

"#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled Pre-sale begins Monday!!!" Lovato, 25, wrote on Twitter alongside a video announcing the high-profile collaboration.

Lovato and Khaled have teamed up before, most notably at the iHeartRadio Music Festival when the ubiquitous DJ surprised the crowd by joining the pop star for a performance of her latest hit, "Sorry Not Sorry." Spoiler: it was epic.

Want in? Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Monday, Oct. 30 at DemixKhaled.com. This one's going to be good!