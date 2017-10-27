Demi Lovato Hits the Road with DJ Khaled for 2018 North American Tour

Meghan Overdeep
Oct 27, 2017 @ 8:15 am

Demi Lovato is hitting the road!

On Thursday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced a 2018 North American tour with none other than DJ Khaled. The duo's 20-city run kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego, California, and stops in Nashville, Montreal, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up on March 31 in Tampa, Florida.

Ethan Miller/WireImage

"#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled Pre-sale begins Monday!!!" Lovato, 25, wrote on Twitter alongside a video announcing the high-profile collaboration.

Lovato and Khaled have teamed up before, most notably at the iHeartRadio Music Festival when the ubiquitous DJ surprised the crowd by joining the pop star for a performance of her latest hit, "Sorry Not Sorry." Spoiler: it was epic.

Want in? Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Monday, Oct. 30 at DemixKhaled.com. This one's going to be good!

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Kissy, kissy boo boo. [MUSIC] Cool for the summer. [LAUGH] Don't tell your mother. [MUSIC] Who��s next? [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] We've got Jamie ready. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And you make out. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] I hear the cops are here to shut us down but who gives a fuck.I'm totally kidding. I respect the police. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!