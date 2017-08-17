Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Is Not Afraid to Show Off Her Abs

Delilah Belle Hamlin has already made a splash in the modeling industry.

Don’t believe us? Last fall, the now-19-year-old daughter of actress and Real Housewives of New York star Lisa Rinna hit the runway at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Tommy x Gigi show, giving her a chance to mingle with It girls like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Ever since, she’s taken cues from top models, using Instagram as a platform to post perfectly lit selfies that make us want to step up our game. On Wednesday, however, Belle did what all major models to-be do: hit the town.

Delilah grabbed her younger 16-year-old sister Amelia Gray (also a model) and headed to the Blind Dragon in L.A. for some girl time. Naturally, Delilah didn’t fail to steal the show. For her outing, she wore slouchy white pants with pointed-toe lace-up booties and an off the shoulder jacket.

Photographer Group / Splash News

RELATED: Lisa Rinna's Youngest Daughter Amelia Gray Is Officially a Model

Yes, her black mini backpack and silver choker were cute accessories, but we can’t help but call out the fact that Delilah dared to step out at night in a sizzling bra top. The striped piece showed off her toned physique, not to mention her in-your-face confidence.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Is she the next Gigi Hadid? We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on her.