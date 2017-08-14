Debra Messing Had the Best Reunion with Her Girl Squad

There's nothing quite like a day spent with your favorite girls. Just ask ​Debra Messing, who hung out with some of her most cherished gal pals—Halle Berry, Tyra Banks, Amy Adams—this weekend at Jen Klein's 19th Annual ​Day of Indulgence party, which has been known to bring out the who's who in Tinseltown.

The Will & Grace actress documented the day of fun and shopping on Instagram, taking some epic selfies to celebrate. "So so happy to reunite with these amazing women! " the star captioned a photo of herself with Berry and Banks. Amazing, indeed!

Messing also reunited with her Smash co-star McPhee for the ultimate love fest. "SMASH ALERT! At the #DayofIndulgence soirée ran into my favorite ," she inscribed a selfie of the gorgeous duo. "Some of my most favorite memories at work were with this one."

And last, but not least was a snap with her fellow redhead Amy Adams, leading Messing down memory lane. "Every time I see Amy I flash back to the two of us, babies, in London, filming "The Wedding Date," Messing said. "Laughing, being silly, standing up out of the sunroof of a limo, dancing, waving and screaming to passerbyes, in the middle of the night. The city was so alive that night and so were we. Faux half-sisters forever."

RELATED: 8 Reasons Why Debra Messing Never Seems to Age

Messing clearly had the best weekend ever, with some of the world's most incredible women. Looking good, ladies!