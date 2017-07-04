David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with the Most Adorable Throwbacks 

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage
by: Jennifer Davis
July 4, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

Happy Anniversary, David and Victoria Beckham! Everyone’s favorite power couple celebrates 18 years of marriage today, and they took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Victoria shared a sweet photo of her and David with their oldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who was just a baby at the time, on their wedding day. “I love you, Kisses x,” she captioned the snap along with a praying hands emoji and a star.

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

While Victoria went the more sentimental route, David on the other hand threw it back to a matchy-matchy red carpet moment that will make you laugh out loud. In the photo, the couple wears identical black patent leather get ups. “Wow we really did this. Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x,” he wrote alongside the hysterical photo along with several heart emojis.

David and Victoria’s kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 10, and Harper, 5, also got in on the celebrations. On Victoria’s Instagram story, she shared a photo of the breakfast spread her kids prepared for them on their special day.

Victoria Beckham / Instagram
Victoria Beckham / Instagram

Can you say #familygoals?

