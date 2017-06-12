The Beckhams Put a Casual Spin on His-and-Her Dressing at London Men's Fashion Week

The Beckhams Put a Casual Spin on His-and-Her Dressing at London Men's Fashion Week
Darren Gerrish/Getty
BY: Faith Cummings
June 12, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Question: Is there a couple more stylish than David and Victoria Beckham?

Though there are certainly some duos that never falter when it comes to red carpet dressing, few have the influence that the Beckhams hold on style. The gorgeous twosome were on hand at London Men's Fashion Week, with the globally-renowned designer supporting her husband at the launch of his Kent & Curwen collaboration. Naturally, they matched without trying and put an ultra cool spin on the idea of his-and-her dressing.

The former Spice Girl tucked a classic camel turtleneck into an edgy pair of black leather skinnies that featured a red waistband for a pop of color. For Mr. Beckham, it was all about a timeless cardigan from Kent & Curwen layered over a tried-and-true white T-shirt and khakis. The couple even matched their footwear, as both slipped on white shoes.

Darren Gerrish/Getty

"So proud of @davidbeckham Great SS 18 @kentandcurwen X @daniel.kearns xVB," Posh exclaimed on Instagram. If Victoria Beckham praises your designs that must mean they're pretty amazing, right?

If Posh approves, so do we!

