Watch David Beckham Make Pancakes and Pretend He's Making Them for You

No doubt about it: David Beckham is damn sexy.

He can kick a soccer ball around like no one else. He can complete more than 20 push-ups faster than we’d happily say, “I do.” And, well, the man can make a mean pancake.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old father of four and husband to beloved designer Victoria Beckham essentially made our wildest fantasies come true. Imagine Beckham in his loungewear, letting you rest, looking perfect, whipping you up a meal.

You’re welcome:

In the above video, Beckham confidently holds onto the handle of a skillet and prepares pancakes for his children. “Happy Pancake Day, kids! Ready?” he says as he flips a cake and once more to applause, proving he’s the ideal specimen of man. Why's he making pancakes? Well, why not? And it also happens to be Pancake Day in the U.K.

Don’t forget to look at his glorious display of tattoos. And his cool-dad style. Those Barry’s Bootcamp Champion shorts? Hot.