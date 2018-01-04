David Beckham Recreates the Lady and the Tramp Spaghetti Scene with His 6-Year-Old Daughter

Holiday vacation hasn’t ended yet for the Beckham family. David, Victoria, and their kiddos are still enjoying a warm-weather getaway, and showing off their family pictures on Instagram every step of the way.

In the latest 'gram from mom Victoria, David and 6-year-old daughter Harper seemingly recreate one of the most famous Disney movie scenes: The father-daughter duo had their own Lady and the Tramp moment with a piece of cooked spaghetti.

victoriabeckham/Instagram

“The best daddy in the world x We Love u so so much,” Victoria captioned the photo. Looks familiar, no?

TheLadyandTheTramp/Facebook

This isn’t the only sweet footage the Beckhams have shared from their trip. Earlier on Thursday, the fashion designer shared a video of her “having fun with Harper” and enjoying “perfect family time” while on a swing set. Victoria looks incredible in a low-cut top and short shorts.

Keep scrolling for more cute family photos from their enviable getaway.

Anyone care to trade places?