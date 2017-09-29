David Beckham Giving Harper Her First Soccer Lesson Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Are you ready for your heart to melt? David Beckham shared not one but two adorable videos of him giving his daughter Harper her first soccer lessons, and it's the cutest thing you'll see today. Promise.

In the first video he shared, he and Harper, who is dressed up in full-on soccer gear: jersey, shorts, shin guards, cleats, and her hair in a braided ponytail, make their way on to the field to practice. "Someone’s ready for her first football lesson," he captioned the black-and-white video along with two hearts and a soccer ball emoji.

In the brief clip, she dribbles the ball a bit and then he playfully tries to steal it from her before dissolving into giggles.

From there they get down to business. In the following post, David tosses the ball to Harper who kicks it back to him. He patiently counts each kick, even chasing after a wayward ball. "Oh my," he simply wrote along with a plethora of heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZmcNdwBAra/?taken-by=davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Looks like she's taking after dad, ane he couldn't be prouder.