David Beckham Is Getting Shade from Game of Thrones Fans for a Crazy Reason

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
August 3, 2017 @ 10:45 AM

Game of Thrones fans in the U.K. have a new public enemy No. 1 and, no, it’s not Euron Greyjoy. Instead, David Beckham is the man on top of their Arya Stark-style list for posting Thrones spoilers on his Instagram Story without any heads-up.

While viewers in the U.S. may not have seen a problem with Beckham posting clips from Sunday’s episode, “The Queen’s Justice,” to his Story, fans across the pond were annoyed that they unwittingly came across spoilers from the episode, a day before it aired in the U.K. Apparently, Beckham was a fan of those high-tension scenes between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, judging by his use of the fire emoji.

https://twitter.com/g0_sl0w/status/891921860367142913

https://twitter.com/fayelindsay_/status/891982465044275200

https://twitter.com/annie_corbett/status/891948658987593729

While the Internet is typically filled with Game of Thrones spoilers in the hours after an episode airs, it’s fair to say that fans who were avoiding Thrones content may not have been expecting to come across a scene from the episode while innocently clicking through Beckham’s Story.

Maybe next time he’ll post a little spoiler warning on the ‘gram before he starts going all video crazy during Sunday night’s episode.

RELATED: The Game of Thrones Season 4 Photos Tease Another Visitor at Dragonstone

RELATED VIDEO: Move Over, Dany: Lyanna Mormont Was the Feminist Hero of the Game of Thrones Premiere

But until then, Thrones fans, you’ve been warned.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top