David Beckham Finished Building That Lego Disney Castle, Became Best Dad Ever

BY: Faith Cummings
August 15, 2017

Congrats are in order for David Beckham!

The legendary soccer player just added another huge accomplishment to his list of major feats: successfully building a 4,000-piece Lego Disney castle. Less than a week ago, Beckham expressed his confusion about the project, but now he can officially give himself a pat on the back.

"1am done," the dad of four captioned a photo of himself next to the dazzling palace in the wee hours of the morning. "Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning :princess: zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz :heart:."

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Little Harper now has a castle of her own that can easily rival the real deal at Buckingham Palace, where she celebrated her sixth birthday last month.

The Beckham family is as modern as it gets, but their heartwarming acts of love are always classic. Good work, David!

