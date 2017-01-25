David Beckham Goes Full Embarrassing-Dad Mode During Brooklyn's Instagram Live Video

David Beckham can't help but keep proving he's just like any other dad (a really hot dad, but a dad nonetheless).

As his 17-year-old son Brooklyn answered questions from fans—and charmed the ladies—during an Instagram Live chat Monday, the former soccer star couldn't resist teasing the teen with a few comments of his own.

#brooklynbeckham #davidbeckham A photo posted by 🔥Beckham Brothers🔥 (TBB) 💜 (@the.beckham.brothers) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:52am PST

While Brooklyn flashed a smile in a 'Pure' beanie and a flannel top as fans sent hearts and messages like "SO HANDSOME" and heart emojis, David soon popped up in the feed writing, "You should be in school." He followed that up with "That's my shirt".

David didn't stop there, though. He continued to troll Brooklyn when the budding model posted a snap of himself on Instagram in the same outfit, writing in the comments, "Nice shirt but where did u get that from???"

/////Foggy day\\\\\ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:16am PST

All jokes aside, it's clear Brooklyn has a thing for fashion just like his dad. Earlier this month, he shared a shot of the two of them standing side by side in coordinating outfits with the caption, "matching."

Matching A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:56am PST

They also recently got identical pinky rings.

Matching rings with dad xx A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

This is just the latest time that David has poked fun at his son for borrowing things from his closet. He did it again back in 2015, writing "That's my jumper" in the comments of a black and white selfie Brooklyn shared on the 'gram.

Dads will be dads.