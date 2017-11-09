David and Brooklyn Beckham Look Like Twins in Matching Green Bomber Jackets 

Brooklyn Beckham has been doing quite a bit of matching with his loved ones this week! First, he and girlfriend Chloe Moretz were spotted in coordinating denim jackets. And now, he and his dad, David Beckham are showing their penchant for green outerwear.

On Wednesday, the soccer posted a sweet snap with his eldest son on Instagram. In it, they're twinning at its finest in army green bomber jackets.

Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

"Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don't look happy at all lol @brooklynbeckham," is how Beckham captioned the photo. Black jeans, suede boots, and beaming smiles were also on the agenda for the two dapper gentlemen.

Back in September, Beckham posted a sweet note about missing his son, so it's nice that they were reunited in the Big Apple.

Missing you bust @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

In case you weren't aware, impeccable fashion sense runs in the Beckham family. We seriously hope a holiday family photo with the entire brood in matching looks is in their future.