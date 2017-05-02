Swoon Over the Beckhams’ Heart-Melting Birthday Tributes to Dad David

May 2, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

Happy birthday, David Beckham! The swoon-worthy soccer star turns 42 today, and of course, his brood is celebrating in the best way: honoring their famous father on social media.

Victoria Beckham kicked off the birthday wishes with a sweet ‘gram of herself and 5-year-old daughter Harper, blowing kisses to each other in their best party outfits. “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so, so much,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTlJgIHBDps/

Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

The mom-of-four also shared a photo of her hubby on Twitter during his celebration with a delicious-looking piece of chocolate cake. “We all love u so much,” she added.

https://twitter.com/victoriabeckham/status/859393678988759040

While Harper is a bit too young to have an Instagram account, the rest of the brood’s tributes to their beloved dad poured in. Budding photographer Brooklyn shared this photo of his dad looking ecstatic in honor of his special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTlJ6igD_2P/

Happy birthday xx love you so much ❤🖤 @davidbeckham

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Romeo shared a ‘gram of himself hugging “the best and coolest dad ever,” while David’s “Romeo” tattoo is visible on his bare back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTlGMkfgbpe/

Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots ❤️

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

And even little Cruz got in on the action, sharing a sweet photo of the two and wishing his pops an “amazing day.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTlForCj6fx/?taken-by=cruzbeckham&hl=en

Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the 🌍😜

A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

Ditto.

