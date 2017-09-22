Dave Franco Jokes that Alison Brie Was His “Only Option” for Marriage

Dave Franco is talented, handsome, and famous, but according to the actor, he has one odd habit that limited his pool of potential dating partners. Franco, who is now happily married to Alison Brie, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and joked that his bride was the only woman he could date—because of his cats.

“I don’t know when I became the quirky cat guy. My friends who I grew up with, they constantly remind me to stop bringing up my cats in every single interview. I can’t stop! They’re just a huge part of my life,” he told Fallon.

“At one point in my life I was the single guy with two 16-pound cats,” Franco joked. “It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners, because not a lot of women are excited to dive into a relationship with a guy who sleeps with 32 pounds of cat on top of him every night.”

Brie, though, was totally down. “Alison loves them, thank god. She was the only one … She was really my only option,” he joked.

The actor also talked about his two older brothers, James and Tom, and their “unique forms of torture” growing up. “They would zip me up fully in a sleeping bag and then tickle torture me from the outside,” he said. “They happen to be the greatest ticklers of all time.”

