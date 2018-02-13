Rookie Danielle Herrington Sizzles in Thong Bikini for Her First SI Swimsuit Cover

Danielle Herrington is making a serious splash as the face (and body) of Sports Illustrated's 2018 swimsuit cover.

After winning over SI fans a year ago, with her first professional shoot ever, it’s clear that the Compton, Calif. native is no rookie, making history as the third black woman to earn the honor, alongside Tyra Banks and Beyoncé.

SI Swim documented the moment that the 24-year-old beauty learned the news that she landed the coveted cover, which included a surprise visit from bikini legend Banks, whom Herrington regards as one of her biggest role models in the industry.

Dreams do come true! Watch the emotional moment Danielle Herrington finds out she's our #SISwim 2018 cover model. https://t.co/v7s0Jf70yc pic.twitter.com/WHWO96scfK — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 13, 2018

As Herrington walked into the room, she was surprised by the America’s Next Top Model judge, who unveiled her stunning cover shot. And while the fan-favorite star may have admitted to having jitters during last year’s Fiji photo shoot, she confidently claimed her spot this year, modeling a hot pink string bikini by Ola Vida while splashing around in the Bahamas.

“Two of my role models are Tyra Banks and Beyoncé, so the fact that I get to join this incredible group of women as I become the third black model on the cover of SI Swimsuit is a dream come true,” the emotional model said after the reveal.

She continued: “I am so excited to be part of this iconic brand that has long given identity and voice to women of all shapes, colors and beliefs. I hope that young girls who look at this cover are inspired to dream as big as I did and work hard to attain all their goals.” Congrats, Danielle!