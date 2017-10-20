Blogger Danielle Bernstein's New Clothing Collaboration Has Everything We Need for Fall

Fall's chill has officially set in, which means it's time to break out the cashmere and over-the-knee boots. And while no one gives us more autumnal fashion inspiration than our favorite bloggers, we don't always have the funds of the world's most stylish influencers to copy their looks.

Not to fret, as blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What collaborated with Bloomingdale's to create a baker's dozen of wardrobe must-haves, all under $229.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

In a press release, reported by People, Bernstein revealed that she wanted to make fun, on-trend design changes to 7 For All Mankind and Splendid's most classic pieces. That resulted in cozy sweatshirts, high-waist denim, and a cute star-print sweatsuit.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

"We've created the perfect basics and casual attire in both the denim and athleisure categories," the blogger stated. A cropped tee is the lowest-priced item in the collection at $54, while a pair of straight leg jeans top out at $229.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

In case you need to figure out where you're doing your fall shopping this weekend, you can buy the collection exclusively in Bloomingdale's stores and online today.