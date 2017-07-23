Happy Birthday, Daniel Radcliffe! See the Harry Potter Star Grow Up in 13 Photographs

Happy birthday to The Boy Who Lived! It’s hard to believe that Harry Potter (err, Daniel Radcliffe) turns 28 years old today—in our minds, he’ll always remain the adorable 11-year-old actor who stole our hearts as the confident young wizard in J.K. Rowling’s famous franchise.

While the beloved movies remain, Radcliffe himself has made quite the incredible transformation in the name of film. The 28-year-old actor has played a long-haired and scruffy hunchback in Victor Frankenstein, a nude horseman in Broadway’s Equus, and even a corpse in last year’s Swiss Army Man. While we haven’t always loved his characters, our adoration for this talented actor remains.

In honor of his big day, join us in taking a look back at Radcliffe’s changing looks, starting with his first Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone press conference in 2000 after being cast as the franchise’s brave lead.

