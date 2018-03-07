Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Wore Your Favorite Foundation to the Oscars

You know when a beauty launch is good? When it launched back in September (6 months ago!), and you're still reading about how game-changing it is from makeup pros, bloggers, celebrities, and basically the entire Internet. That's what Rihanna did when she debuted her 40 shades of the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($34; sephora.com). And now, it's even getting the stamp of approval from Oscar nominee and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya.

According to the brand's Instagram account, Kaluuya's makeup artist Amber Amos applied a mix of the foundation in 480 and 490 to his skin before he walked the Academy Awards red carpet. Because we don't usually get cosmetic breakdowns from male celebrities, it's refreshing to find out what makeup products Kaluuya used before walking into a steady stream of flashing camera lights. There are definitely more male celebrities wearing concealer, powder, or foundation to big events than what's being led on.

And if you haven't tried Fenty's foundation yet, use this as your final push to click purchase on Sephora.com. The buildable formula dries with a soft matte finish, meaning it looks closer to your skin's natural texture. It's oil free and resistant to sweat and water, making it ideal for big events when you know you won't have a lot of opportunity to touch up your makeup. It's also so comfortable, that you'll probably forget you're wearing it in the first place.

Shades are constantly selling out—still!—so don't wait any longer to score your perfect match.