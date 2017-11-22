Dancing with the Stars Crowns Season 25 Winner

Meghan Overdeep
Nov 22, 2017 @ 7:45 am

Dancing with the Stars has crowned a new winner!

On Tuesday night, the final three season 25 contestants—Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, and Frankie Muniz—battled it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Despite impressive performances from everyone, ultimately 23-year-old Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold proved victorious thanks to overall perfect scores for his final two dances.

Adam Rose/Getty

Afterwards, the "All About Us" singer, who played Doody in Fox's broadcast of Grease: Live, spoke with People about his emotional win. “There aren’t words you can use to express—there’s something about putting in 12 weeks of work and time and energy and blood and sweat and tears into something and being rewarded like this at the end of the day,” the triple threat said.

RELATED: How Dancing with the Stars Host Erin Andrews Chose Her Last Look Before Finale Night

JB Lacroix/WireImage

“The Mirrorball is so amazing. This is so freaking cool," Fisher, who made his Broadway debut last year in Hamilton, continued. "But the coolest part is having what we got to establish, a bond and trust and love for each other that exceeds so much in life and that’s a thing that I’m taking away from this for sure.”

Adam Rose/Getty

Both Fisher and Muniz plan to continue wowing crowds with their moves on the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour, which starts Dec. 30.

Congrats, Jordan!

Show Transcript

Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO. Ever wonder how much it costs to bring your favorite TV shows to the small screen? Let's see what tops the list for some of the most expensive series of all time. The [UNKNOWN] spared no expense when they created their mega hit Matrix film And they certainly didn't with their Netflix series Sense8. A show that follows eight mysteriously linked strangers and reportedly costs $9 million per episode. Some shows cost so much that they aren't even able to continue. Seven Emmy wins weren't enough to keep HBO's Rome going after two seasons. Each episode of the cable network's period piece was said to have cost a colossal $10 million. [MUSIC] Another HBO series that has grown to cost the same but with significantly greater success is the insanely popular Game of Thrones. Also running a cool ten mill per episode, our famous friends came with a hefty price tag of $10 million as well. But unlike the production value of Thrones, it was the friendly salary of $1 million per episode, times six, despite the cost of the NBC hit. The succesful medical drama that made George Clooney a household name went from costing 1.9 million an episode to a massive $13 million to keep the show on the air. E.R. ended up running for 15 seasons. Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down cost Netflix a whole $120 million largely due to production changes in music The same. It was Netflix's most expensive show until their series The Crown took, well, the crown, this tale of Queen Elizabeth II reportedly cost a record breaking $130 million, making it the most expensive television production of all time. Coinage, life, well spent, presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!