Dancing with the Stars Crowns Season 25 Winner

Dancing with the Stars has crowned a new winner!

On Tuesday night, the final three season 25 contestants—Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, and Frankie Muniz—battled it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Despite impressive performances from everyone, ultimately 23-year-old Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold proved victorious thanks to overall perfect scores for his final two dances.

Adam Rose/Getty

Afterwards, the "All About Us" singer, who played Doody in Fox's broadcast of Grease: Live, spoke with People about his emotional win. “There aren’t words you can use to express—there’s something about putting in 12 weeks of work and time and energy and blood and sweat and tears into something and being rewarded like this at the end of the day,” the triple threat said.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

“The Mirrorball is so amazing. This is so freaking cool," Fisher, who made his Broadway debut last year in Hamilton, continued. "But the coolest part is having what we got to establish, a bond and trust and love for each other that exceeds so much in life and that’s a thing that I’m taking away from this for sure.”

Adam Rose/Getty

Both Fisher and Muniz plan to continue wowing crowds with their moves on the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour, which starts Dec. 30.

Congrats, Jordan!