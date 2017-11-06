Dakota Johnson and Mom Melanie Griffith Look Like Sisters on the Red Carpet

Ever wonder where Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson gets her glow? The answer is found in her genes, which trace to her 60-year-old superstar mother Melanie Griffith.

Their similarities were evident on Saturday in Hollywood, where the mother-sister duo stepped out for one of the year’s most glamorous affairs: the annual LACMA Art and Film gala.

There, Griffith looked spectacularly gorgeous in an LBD that was anything but basic. Her long-sleeve, floor-grazing dress paired perfectly with a fall-appropriate, '90s-inspired black choker and dangling earrings.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Meanwhile 28-year-old Johnson turned to Gucci for a dreamy pink satin gown with a plunging neckline and crystal embroidered appliqués.

While stars like Behati Prinsloo turned heads at the event—she highlighted her baby bump in the green minidress on the red carpet—we also can’t get this pair's ensembles out of our heads.