A Secret Gucci Project Is in the Works for Dakota Johnson, Hari Nef, and Petra Collins

Gucci has nabbed three It-girls as the faces of "a new, soon-to-be-revealed Gucci launch," according to a press release. Dakota Johnson of 50 Shades fame; Hari Nef, a rising transgender model; and artist, director, and photographer Petra Collins will be participating in a secret Gucci project this spring. It's all still shrouded in secrecy, making us all the more excited for the upcoming launch.

"Creative Director Alessandro Michele selected this trio of contemporary women, who embody his vision, for their authenticity, vitality, and diversity," read the press release "Their distinctive beauty and individuality come together to define a unique creative collaboration."

All three women have proudly worn Gucci in the past, including Johnson, who famously donned a star-spangled dress from the designer for 2016's Met Gala, and sat front row at the spring 2017 runway show in Milan.

Both Collins (above) and Nef (below) walked in Gucci’s fall/winter 2016 fashion show, and Collins additionally starred in the fall/winter 2016 ad campaign.

We can't wait for more details to unfold from this celebrity-loved brand.