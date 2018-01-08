Dakota Johnson's Golden Globes Dress Has the Most Unexpected Back Detail

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet was brimming with Hollywood stars wearing black in order to support the Time's Up movement toward gender equality, and Dakota Johnson was no different.

The actress stepped out for the awards night in a beautiful Gucci dress with a flowing train, but unlike some of the other dresses on the red carpet, hers had a special surprise in the back.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The back of Johnson's dress had a gigantic silver star embellishment on it with delicate silver beaded lines that fell toward the bottom of her skirt. The surprising detail was fully concealed from the front of her dress so it could only be seen once she turned around.

REALTED: Angelina Jolie Brought Her 14-Year-Old Son Pax as Her Golden Globes Date

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The front of the dress was simple, with a silver buckle at her waist and thin black straps. Johnson accessorized the gown with dangling earrings and a simple silver bracelet.

What a chic way to make a surprise style statement.