Dakota Johnson's Dad Shares His Feelings About His Daughter's Relationship with Chris Martin

Talks of a romance between Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman (and Gwyneth Paltrow's ex husband) Chris Martin have been swirling for months—since October when the pair was spotted dining together in Los Angeles.

Although the couple has been spotted several times since that fated sushi date, neither party has confirmed the relationship.

On Tuesday, however, it seems Dakota’s dad, actor Don Johnson, may have let the cat out of the bag. Digital Spy reports that while attending the National Television Awards, the elder Johnson was asked to comment on his daughter’s relationship with Martin, joking with the site, “Yeah, that's ... uh troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!"

Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

While it seems Don’s remarks were made in jest, it’s possible he’s referring to the age gap between his 28-year-old daughter and Martin, who is 40 years old.

We have a feeling dad might be getting some flack for this one …