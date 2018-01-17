Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Were the Cutest Couple at Stella McCartney's Fashion Party

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s new romance is getting fifty shades hotter.

Things appeared more serious between the pair, who were first linked in October, as they stepped out for a PDA-filled date night at Stella McCartney’s fall 2018 presentation on Tuesday.

While the lovebirds opted to avoid a red carpet entrance, there was no shortage of chemistry once they were inside the event, according to a source.

“They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go – she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his,” an attendee told People.

Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Once one of Bruno Mars’s tracks came on, their affection for one another only escalated. Looking chic in a sparkly LBD and a flirty ponytail, the Fifty Shades of Gray star reportedly cuddled up to her “attentive” Coldplay frontman beau while enjoying the music.

“They had their arms around each other during Bruno Mars’ song ‘Finesse.’ Chris bobbed his head around as she leaned into him. They didn’t leave each other’s side,” the insider commented.

The new couple’s fashion night out follows on the heels of a romantic weekend in Malibu, Calif., where they were seen walking across the beach with linked arms.