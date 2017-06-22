It's Cyndi Lauper's 64th Birthday—See Her Best Music Videos

Birthdays "R" good enough, especially when they're being celebrated by '80s pop star, Kinky Boots composer, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Cyndi Lauper. The eclectic and eccentric singer turns 64 years old today, and while it would be appropriate to sing her "Happy Birthday" we'd rather bop along to her all-time classics.

Lauper was one of the most influential and game-changing musicians of her era, thanks largely to her clever and memorable music videos. The MTV generation had never seen anyone quite like the "so unusual" Lauper before, and her one-of-a-kind look, no-nonsense attitude, and squeaky-voiced sound helped pave the way for artists like Lady Gaga, Pink, and Hayley Williams, among countless others.

In honor of the eternally stylish woman who reminded us all that, hey, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," we're looking back at her most iconic music videos.

"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" (1983)

The song and video that put Lauper on the map, this awesome clip (MTV, VH1 and Rolling Stone have all declared it one of the best music videos of all time) features the pop star's real-life mother, as well as "Captain" Lou Albano, both of whom appeared in some of her other videos. It's quirky, it's crazy, and most importantly, it's a whole lot of fun.

"Time After Time" (1984)

Seriously, who doesn't wistfully look out of a window and cry when they listen to this timeless ballad? We don't know what she perfected more, the side-shaved hair or the single-tear-rolling-down-the-cheek. They're both flawless.

"She Bop" (1984)

Let's just put it this way, once you know what this song is about, you'll definitely get what this video was about, too.

"Goonies 'R' Good Enough" (1985)

It doesn't get much more '80s than this. The video is packed with WWF wrestling stars and spliced with clips of The Goonies. Good enough doesn't even begin to cover this hilarious, crazy video.

"True Colors" (1986)

This heart-tugging tune had a heavenly, dramatic music video, which also happened to include the singer, among other things, wearing a poofy skirt made out of newspaper clippings. (Okay, to be fair, the video is a little bit like a fever dream.)

"Change of Heart" (1986)

Lauper hit the streets of Europe to show off her unique flair.

"I Drove All Night" (1989)

It was here she perfected pin-up girl glam.

"(Hey Now) Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" (1994)

Lauper gave her smash '80s hit a '90s makeover for To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar. The result was a dance hall hit and a seriously fabulous music video, complete with the singer's bright yellow 'do.

Happy Birthday, Cyndi! There's no one like you!