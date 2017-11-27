The Cyber Monday Deals That Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over

Who needs long lines and crowded stores? That's why we love Cyber Monday. You can get all of your shopping done without changing out of your pajamas. This year, the deals are bigger than ever. Think 60 percent (and in some cases 70) off of items from some of your favorite retailers (Thank you, H&M).

It's the perfect time to grab those boots you've been saving up for or that statement jacket. And it's not all fashion. There are a ton of ways to save on all of the makeup and skincare you need. Get to it and enjoy shopping from our favorite Cyber Monday deals below.

Banana Republic: All online products are 50% off, from November 26 through November 27.

Bare Minerals: Enjoy 25% off site-wide and free standard shipping, starting November 26 at 6 p.m. through November 27.

Dermstore: Save up to 25% off of purchases (some exclusions apply) with the code MONDAY on November 27.

Dr. Brandt: Buy one, get one on all eye creams, from November 27 through November 30.

Draper James: Save 25% off of the entire site, with 25% of proceeds going to Girls Inc., from November 24 through November 28.

Eloquii: Take 50% off your entire purchase, get a free $100 credit toward your next purchase, and enjoy free shipping with code CYBER on November 2017.

Guess: Save between 40 through 50% off of the entire site and score a free gift with purchase handbag with orders of $125 or more, from November 26 through November 27.

Fashion Bunker BNKR: Take an extra 50% off of sale items with the code OMG50, during November 27.

Forever 21: Get 21% off of Cyber Monday deals and free shipping with code CYBER21.

H&M: Take 40% off of everything, during Cyber Monday.

J.Crew: Take 40% off of your purchase and enjoy free shipping on November 27.

Kate Spade: Enjoy 30% off of full priced items and 40% off sale items with the code MOREJOY, from November 27 through November 28.

Keds: Save 30% off of full priced items and 10% off of sale styles with the code LOADUP, from November 27 through November 28.

Kiehl’s: Enjoy 5 deluxe samples, EVA bag, plus a full-size cleanser with your order of $55 or more. Use the code CYBER on November 27.

Loft: Save 50% off of everything and score free shipping with the code CLICK, from November 26 at 6 p..m. through November 28 at 3 a.m.

Macy's: Enjoy 20% off with code CYBER, from November 26 through November 29.

New York & Company: Save up to 75% off of everything and enjoy free shipping, from November 26 through November 27.

Nordstrom: Look out for savings across the board on men, women, kids, and home offerings and enjoy an extra 20% off of select items on November 27.

Old Navy: Enjoy 50% off of everything, no exclusions on Cyber Monday.

Saks Off Fifth: Take an extra 60% off cold-weather styles with the code CYBERMON.

Sole Society: Save 30% off the entire site (excludes UGG) on November 27.

Target: Save 15% off site wide. Plus look out for daily discount during the entire week.

Tatcha: Save 20% off entire website with code CYBER17 on November 27.

Tommy Hilfiger: Take 50% off site wide and enjoy free shipping with the code MONDAZE on November 28.

Uniqlo: Take $50 off of the Ultra Warm Down Jacket and enjoy free shipping on November 27