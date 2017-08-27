All The Cutest #NationalDogDay Pics From Your Favorite Celebs

hilaryswank / Instagram

If there's one thing we have in common with celebrities, it's that we're all obsessed with our dogs. Yesterday was National Dog Day, and chances are your Instagram feed was a wonderland of too-cute puppy pics, both from your friends and your favorite stars.

Because there's no such thing as too many dog pictures, we've rounded up some of the best celebrity #NationalDogDay posts for you to fawn over. From Hilary Swank (above) to Paris Hilton, these celebs sure do love their four-legged friends!

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star got covered in doggie kisses for the special holiday.

Ellen Degeneres

The host of The Ellen Show treated her pups to a hike.

Carrie Underwood

The country singer shared a sweet picture of her dogs in bed, encouraging her fans to always adopt.

Elle Fanning

Fanning's pup was more than happy to serve as a pillow for his mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYQ4Q4anBuC/ #nationaldogday I miss your fluffy cuddles #lewellen A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Mariah Carey

The pop diva posted a throwback to her "Honey" music video and its iconic doggie star.

Ryan Seacrest

Seacrest and his canine companion hit the trail for National Dog Day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYQ846OjkZm/ Happy #nationaldogday to my BFF! A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 26, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens shared some too-cute sentiments for her dog, writing, "I can't imagine my life without my little one."

Paris Hilton

Notorious dog aficionado Paris Hilton posted a comprehensive slideshow of herself with pups.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar gave special shout-outs to all the dogs she's had over the years, and they're all just so cute!

It doesn't matter whether you're a celeb or not—dogs truly make the best friends!