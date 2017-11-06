The Crown Season 2 Trailer Reveals a New Glimpse at Jackie Kennedy

After what feels like forever, The Crown’s second chapter is finally within reach.

According to the new trailer, the acclaimed Netflix series’ sophomore season gives us more of the delicious domestic drama between a young Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. However, this season is hardly more of the same—Prince Phillip has a beard now! But also, we’ve reached the '60s and "Britain has changed beyond recognition."

In Season 2, American history comes to play as well—you can catch a glimpse of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy (played by Jodi Balfour) at 1:34. John F. Kennedy is also slated to appear in the season, and will be played by Dexter’s Michael C. Hall (see him here in the teaser released over the summer).

Watch the full trailer above, and prepare to binge Season 2 when it launches on Netflix on Dec. 8. Until then, there may be enough real-time royal family news to fulfill your needs—after all, there is a royal baby on the way ...