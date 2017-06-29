This Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with His New Twins Is the Cuddliest Thing You'll See All Day

This Photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with His New Twins Is the Cuddliest Thing You'll See All Day
by: Olivia Bahou
June 29, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a dad for the second—and third—time over. The soccer star just welcomed two more babies into the family: twins, who were born via a surrogate.

The hot dad announced the news via Instagram with a sweet photo of himself cradling his new additions. One newborn, dressed in a blue-and-white onesie, dozed off in dad’s arms, while the other, who wore a pink dress, let out a very sleepy yawn. “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life,” he wrote alongside the adorable photo.

Ronaldo is also father to 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., whom he reportedly welcomed with the help of a surrogate back in 2010. And the family is soon to get even bigger, as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is reportedly pregnant with his child as well.

