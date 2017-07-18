Cristiano Ronaldo and His Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order! Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is about to become a dad—for the fourth time!

Ronaldo’s 7-year-old son Cristinano Ronaldo Jr. became a brother last month when the athlete welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.

Now, just weeks following the twins’ birth announcement, Ronaldo is expecting yet another bundle of joy.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news with El Mundo on Tuesday after his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodríguez, fueled pregnancy rumors in a family photo Ronaldo posted last week (she’s third from the left, carrying one of the twins—and boasting a noticeable baby bump!).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWc8eIKlORs/?taken-by=cristiano Big family with love ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 23, made their relationship public in late 2016 and have featured prominently on each another’s Instagram pages in the months since.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU7VhXBlABi/?taken-by=cristiano ❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWe6WDpB3ZD/?taken-by=georginagio L o v e A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

Congrats, Cristiano and Georgina!