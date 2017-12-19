Cristiano Ronaldo Poses in the Sweetest Holiday Photo with All Four of His Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo has had quite the busy 2017. The soccer star welcomed three babies to his family this year, and he’s showing them off in a brand-new photo just in time for the holidays.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared the sweet photo, in which she’s holding their newborn baby girl Alana Martina, who she gave birth to on Nov. 12. The couple also welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogate in June, and Ronaldo has 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr. from a previous relationship.

In the new snap, Ronaldo lounges on the couch with his 6-month-old daughter Eva Maria on his lap, while his oldest son cradles his little brother, Mateo. Dressed comfortably in loungewear and displaying big smiles, the growing family couldn’t look happier. In the background, photos of Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. adorn the walls.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Sobran las palabras ❤️ Os amo A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

The soccer star already has quite the clan, but he’s looking to grow his family even further. Just weeks after winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award (his fifth!), Ronaldo told French newspaper L’Equipe, “I want to have seven children and as many Ballons d’Or.”

With four kids and five trophies (given to the best-performing soccer player from around the world), we’d say he’s well on his way.