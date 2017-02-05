19 Adorable Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mini-Me Son

©Nathan Gallagher/Getty Images
February 5, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
BY: Josephine Cusumano

One of the world's most charitable athlete—not to mention the sexiest—is celebrating his birthday today! Cristiano Ronaldo is turning 32 and we're willing to bet this soccer star is spending his special day with his look-alike son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The Portuguese soccer star is a doting father to his 6-year-old boy, who often makes an appearance on Instagram with his famous dad. 

What's more, he could also be pulling a David Beckham in the near future, by which we mean signing with a U.S. Major League Soccer team once his contract with Spain's Real Madrid team comes to an end in 2018.

While there's still no word yet on Ronaldo's next career move, there's one thing we know that's certain: Ronaldo is one of the most charitable athletes in the game right now. According to DoSomething.org's 2015 list of world athletes who give back, Ronaldo topped the list, ahead of Serena Williams, LeBron James, Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, and more.

In honor of Ronaldo's special day, celebrate with 19 of the soccer star's best Instagrams with his son:

Perfect couple ❤️❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Spending time with my love 😍

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Moments👍❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Be happy👌g night❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Bed time👌🔝💋good night

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

New member 🐕

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Caiu o segundo dente do Junior. Grande baliza😬😬😬😂😂😂😂

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

👀😎😎😎

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Home work with my boy👌✌️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Funny moments 👌🔝

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Why you look so good ?ahhahahahah❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Funny moments 💪👌👍

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Mood👍👍👍❤️👌✌️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Family mood❤️❤️❤️👍✌️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Good night ❤️✌️💤💤💤💤

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

💤💤g night

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Gym With Junior✌️👍

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Sunday mood ✌️❤️

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The best moments🚲🚲🚲

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

