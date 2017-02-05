19 Adorable Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mini-Me Son

One of the world's most charitable athlete—not to mention the sexiest—is celebrating his birthday today! Cristiano Ronaldo is turning 32 and we're willing to bet this soccer star is spending his special day with his look-alike son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The Portuguese soccer star is a doting father to his 6-year-old boy, who often makes an appearance on Instagram with his famous dad.

What's more, he could also be pulling a David Beckham in the near future, by which we mean signing with a U.S. Major League Soccer team once his contract with Spain's Real Madrid team comes to an end in 2018.

PHOTOS: The Hottest World Cup Soccer Players—Out of Their Uniforms

While there's still no word yet on Ronaldo's next career move, there's one thing we know that's certain: Ronaldo is one of the most charitable athletes in the game right now. According to DoSomething.org's 2015 list of world athletes who give back, Ronaldo topped the list, ahead of Serena Williams, LeBron James, Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, and more.

VIDEO: Prince Harry Shows Off His Sporty Side

In honor of Ronaldo's special day, celebrate with 19 of the soccer star's best Instagrams with his son:

Perfect couple ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Spending time with my love 😍 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:01am PST

Moments👍❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:25am PST

Be happy👌g night❤️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 6, 2016 at 2:07pm PST

Bed time👌🔝💋good night A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:20pm PST

New member 🐕 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

Caiu o segundo dente do Junior. Grande baliza😬😬😬😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

👀😎😎😎 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 18, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Home work with my boy👌✌️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 15, 2016 at 10:34am PDT

Funny moments 👌🔝 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 11, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

Why you look so good ?ahhahahahah❤️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 26, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Funny moments 💪👌👍 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 20, 2016 at 10:50am PST

Mood👍👍👍❤️👌✌️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 10, 2016 at 12:39pm PST

Family mood❤️❤️❤️👍✌️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 4, 2016 at 6:40am PST

Good night ❤️✌️💤💤💤💤 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 15, 2015 at 1:17pm PST

💤💤g night A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 6, 2015 at 1:52pm PST

Gym With Junior✌️👍 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 26, 2015 at 10:10am PST

Sunday mood ✌️❤️ A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 15, 2015 at 9:37am PST