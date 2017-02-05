19 Adorable Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo and His Mini-Me Son

One of the world's most charitable athlete—not to mention the sexiest—is celebrating his birthday today! Cristiano Ronaldo is turning 32 and we're willing to bet this soccer star is spending his special day with his look-alike son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
The Portuguese soccer star is a doting father to his 6-year-old boy, who often makes an appearance on Instagram with his famous dad.
What's more, he could also be pulling a David Beckham in the near future, by which we mean signing with a U.S. Major League Soccer team once his contract with Spain's Real Madrid team comes to an end in 2018.
While there's still no word yet on Ronaldo's next career move, there's one thing we know that's certain: Ronaldo is one of the most charitable athletes in the game right now. According to DoSomething.org's 2015 list of world athletes who give back, Ronaldo topped the list, ahead of Serena Williams, LeBron James, Maria Sharapova, Lindsey Vonn, and more.
In honor of Ronaldo's special day, celebrate with 19 of the soccer star's best Instagrams with his son: