The Real Story Behind the Viral Kylie Jenner Baby Nail Art

When Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her daughter Stormi on Instagram, the Internet wasted no time turning the photo of her newborn baby into a series of epic memes. What no one expected? The now most-liked photo on Instagram to get the nail art treatment.

Nail Sunny, a Russian nail art Instagram, blew up thanks to a 3D manicure inspired by Jenner's birth announcement. The baby nail art features a miniature hand grasping a finger wearing a pink nail polish that's similar to the one Jenner has on in her post.

While the Internet may have been divided on Jenner's baby's name, what the web could agree on is that the nail design is pretty strange. The video of the Jenner baby nail art quickly went viral and currently has over 2 million views on Instagram.

Upon seeing the Russian nail artists Arina and Eleonora Movsisian's tribute to Jenner's baby announcement, your first question was probably, "why?"

Now, the sisters are speaking out about their inspiration behind the infamous manicure. "The Kylie and Stormi picture itself is extremely cute and we felt like we should do something creative to congratulate her," they told Newsbeat.

The duo says that they didn't expect to get such a big reaction online, or that people would find the design scary. "We wanted to shock people with our skills," Arina and Eleonora Movsisian told the publication. "Did we overdo it?"

We'd say: mission accomplished.