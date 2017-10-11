The Entire CoverGirl Line Just Got a Huge Makeover

Whenever CoverGirl is mentioned, the brand's infamous "easy, breezy, beautiful" tagline probably instantly comes to mind. But, that's all about to change.

The brand has announced that it's reinventing itself by changing its logo and slogan, which also means the products' packaging will look different, too. Now, instead of the legendary catchphrase that you've seen in countless magazine ads and heard on TV commercials, you'll be seeing CoverGirl's new slogan: "I Am What I Make Up."

It's a message that embodies the new set of CoverGirls that the brand has introduced in the last few months. Actress Issa Rae, chef Ayesha Curry, fitness trainer Massy Arias, motorcycle racer Shelina Moreda, and 69-year-old model Maye Musk have all joined Katy Perry as brand ambassadors. These women are all at the top of their careers and use makeup to help express themselves—not as the determining factor of their beauty.

“In leading the relaunch, we started with the insight that people no longer strive for a singular standard of beauty, but use makeup as a tool for self-expression and personal transformation," Ukonwa Ojo, SVP CoverGirl, Coty said in a statement. "CoverGirl has always been inclusive and is known for pushing the boundaries of what it means to be beautiful, which means we have a responsibility to elevate how we connect and communicate with people. This is bigger than a new campaign or a tagline. We hope to spark a provocative dialogue that shifts cultural assumptions about when, where, how and why people wear makeup.”

To kickoff its relaunch, the brand has shared the film "Made in the Mirror" starring the six afformentioned CoverGirls, which you can watch in full above.

What's not changing? All of the CoverGirl makeup formulas you know and love, along with their affordable prices.