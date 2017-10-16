Courtney Love Warned Women in Hollywood About Harvey Weinstein Back in 2005

Long before the blistering exposés and the stream of emboldened victims that followed, Courtney Love publicly warned young women in Hollywood about Harvey Weinstein—an act, she says, that got her permanently banned by the Creative Artists Agency.

A video recently surfaced by TMZ shows the rock icon sounding the alarm on Weinstein more than a decade ago. The clip, taken on the red carpet during the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson in 2005, documents Love's response when she is asked by a reporter: "What advice do you have for young women in Hollywood?"

Love hesitates for a moment, and then answers: "I'll get libeled if I say it." She hesitates again, but continues: "If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don't go."

On Saturday, the 53-year-old responded to the video on Twitter, stating that although she was never assaulted by Weinstein, she was hurt professionally by her decision to speak out against him. "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape," she tweeted.

Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein #rape https://t.co/8giwNkrC5t — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) October 14, 2017

Watch the original 2005 clip on TMZ.