Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain Coordinating Yellow Looks Are Beyond Chic

Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain’s 25-year-old daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, stepped out in Paris on Tuesday for a high-fashion shopping spree at Yves Saint Laurent. They picked a fitting time to do so—it happens to be fashion week in the French capital.

Frances and Courtney fit right in at the luxe designer boutique, both were decked out in sartorial finery—Cobain in a black midi dress with yellow flowers covering the skirt and a circular cutout at her chest, and Courtney in a similarly floral frock, gold ties lining the center of her minidress.

Both mother and daughter wore black shades and solemn expressions. Cobain capped her look with an unexpected splash of color—bright red booties peeking out from below her dress’s hem. Love took an eclectic route and paired her ensemble with bejeweled animal print flats.

CPE / MEGA

We’re not sure if Frances and Courtney meant to coordinate on their outing, but we’re pretty impressed by how well they pulled it off. Complementary outfits would be cheesy on a lot of mother-daughter duos, but for these two it’s almost artful.

Though, we must admit, the bar's already set pretty high for the pair—it'll be challenging to match this level of chic: