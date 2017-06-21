Courteney Cox Had All Her Face Fillers Dissolved Because She Didn't Want to "Look Fake" Anymore 

Courteney Cox has never shied away from talking about growing older and dealing with beauty pressures. But now, the actress is opening up about her experiences with anti-aging procedures, and she seems to be undoing as much of it as she can. Cox talked to NewBeauty about about the changes she's making to look like herself again.

“I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was,” Cox said. “I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake."

Cox admitted that she took things too far with the nips and tucks, and sometimes she said she listened to too many outside opinions.

“Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.'”

The result was that Cox said she stopped looking like herself to the point where the friends in her life called her out on it.

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s–t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life,” Cox said. “I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize.”

Thankfully, things have changed for the actress, and she's embracing her natural beauty.

"You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do," she said. "Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."

We wish her even more smiles to come.