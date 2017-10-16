Courteney Cox's 13-Year-Old Daughter Looks So Grown Up While Twinning with Mom

Kids sure seem to grow up so fast. We'd bet Courteney Cox would agree.

It seems like just yesterday that her and ex David Arquette's daughter Coco Arquette was born, but now the 13-year-old looks all grown up and is the spitting image of her famous mom.

Courteney and Coco stepped out for the L.A. County Walk to Defeat ALS in Los Angeles on Sunday, and their family resemblance was clear from a mile away. It helped too that they were dressed virtually the same. They wore the matching uniforms—all for a great cause.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

In support of Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder, who has been diagnosed with ALS, the duo wore "Team Nanci" T-shirts and leggings for the mile-long walk. They weren't the only ones stepping out to show support though.

Renee Zellweger, Matt Bomer, Justine Bateman, and Bryan Lourd all joined Team Nanci for the day in T-shirts and festive signs. Together, they raised more than $100,000 for the cause at this year's walk. All funding went to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter for care services, public policy, and research.

We'd call that an afternoon well spent.