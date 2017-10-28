Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Are Married—and Kris Jenner Officiated 

Lara Walsh
Oct 28, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Congratulations are in order for Arrow star Colton Haynes and Four Seasons' artistic director Jeff Leatham, who tied the knot in a star-studded Palm Springs ceremony Friday.

People exclusively reports that the lovebirds — who exchanged their vows while twinning in white tuxedo jackets, black slacks, and black bow ties — had a black-and-white dress code for their guests, which included Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Chelsea Clinton, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billie Lourd, and Lisa Rinna.

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#JeffandColton❤️❤️❤️#weddingweekend 🌴

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 @justinmikita @jessetyler

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

@justinmikita @jessetyler just being sexy. #jeffandcolton🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Almost united!!! @jeffleatham and @coltonlhaynes ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Marrying this eve! ❌⭕️❌⭕️

A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on

Momager Kris Jenner, who's been a longtime friend of the lovers, officiated the stunning ceremony, which was held at nighttime with 120 guests in attendance.

It's been a fairytale romance for the newlyweds.

The couple first publicly confirmed that they were dating each other with a heartfelt social media love fest this year on Valentine's Day, and a month later, Leatham proposed to his boyfriend with a video serenade from Cher alongside messages from friends, all topped off with a romantic fireworks display.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!