Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Are Married—and Kris Jenner Officiated 

Congratulations are in order for Arrow star Colton Haynes and Four Seasons' artistic director Jeff Leatham, who tied the knot in a star-studded Palm Springs ceremony Friday.
People exclusively reports that the lovebirds — who exchanged their vows while twinning in white tuxedo jackets, black slacks, and black bow ties — had a black-and-white dress code for their guests, which included Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Chelsea Clinton, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billie Lourd, and Lisa Rinna.
Momager Kris Jenner, who's been a longtime friend of the lovers, officiated the stunning ceremony, which was held at nighttime with 120 guests in attendance.
It's been a fairytale romance for the newlyweds.
The couple first publicly confirmed that they were dating each other with a heartfelt social media love fest this year on Valentine's Day, and a month later, Leatham proposed to his boyfriend with a video serenade from Cher alongside messages from friends, all topped off with a romantic fireworks display.
Congratulations to the happy couple!