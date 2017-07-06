Coco Rocha's 2-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Her Runway Debut

Coco Rocha's 2-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Her Runway Debut
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
July 6, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

With a supermodel mom like Coco Rocha, was there any doubt that Ioni James Conran would be anything but a catwalk natural?

Though the cutie is just two-years-old, she confidently took to the runway to walk in her first fashion show in Paris. And mom was there to cheer her on every step of the way, as the adorable tot glided down the catwalk in the arms of another model at Bonpoint's show on Wednesday.

The toddler looked ethereal in all-white and a matching flower crown, showing us that a penchant for modeling may just run in the family. I guess we will have to add Coco and Ioni to the long list of mother-daughter models—think Yolanda, Gigi, and Bella Hadid, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, and Christie Brinkley and Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook.

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Raps a Children’s Book for Baby Luna

"Flowers in her hair. My beautiful baby girl backstage at @bonpoint's ethereal garden show #BonpointSS18," Rocha captioned a picture of Ioni getting ready for her big moment.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWLIY6WgcsO/?taken-by=cocorocha

Ioni even has her own Instagram account, and documented all of the backstage action before the show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWK8EkbgYEC/?taken-by=ioniconran&hl=en

Mommy isn't the only one getting ready backstage at a fashion show today! @bonpoint #bonpointSS18

A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWM7e3YAQcE/?taken-by=ioniconran&hl=en

📸 by @kevintachman at @bonpoint

A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on

RELATED: Coco Rocha's 1-Year-Old Daughter Has 50,000 Instagram Followers

There's no telling what the future holds for little Ioni, but we're pretty sure that it will be a bright one—whether or not she decides to follow in her mother's supermodel footsteps!

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Moms

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top