Coco Rocha Is Pregnant with Second Child! Watch the Adorable Announcement Featuring Her Daughter

Coco Rocha is pregnant with baby number two! The model announced the exciting news with a little help from her daughter, Ioni on Instagram.

"Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2," the model wrote alongside a video she posted today.

In the clip, her very excited two-year-old daughter pops out from behind her and says, "Surprise! There's a baby in mommy's tummy!" She then enthusiastically hugs her mom as they both scream in delight. Not only are their reactions super cute, but the mother-daughter duo also wore matching looks for the reveal.

Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! 📣 #babyconran2 A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

The model donned a dramatic off-the-shoulder black gown, while Ioni wore black tights and a cute dress. They both wore black chokers, too.

Rocha also posted a similar video to her daughter's Instagram, and it's equally adorable.

Big sister alert!!! 🚨 A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Rocha and her husband James Conran married in 2010, and have one daughter together. Rocha has yet to reveal the gender of her second child.

Congratulations to the growing family!