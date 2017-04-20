Courteney Cox's 12-Year-Old Daughter Talks Makeup in Cute Video Collaboration with MAC

Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter, Coco Arquette, recently showed off her acting chops in Monogem’s “Wild” music video—watch it, the final scene is quite the cliffhanger.

While promoting the video with singer Monogem and her co-star Matthew RC Taylor, Coco and co. collaborated with MAC Cosmetics in a tutorial video in which she reveals what makeup means to her.

Looking adorable in a prismatic violet eye shadow and mascara, Coco said, “Makeup makes me feel very alive and happy and creative, and I like to express myself in ways I sometimes can’t do with clothing … I can use colors, plus I’m just starting out with makeup and I’m just young. Makeup is great because you can really show who you are.”

Aww, Courteney and David must be so proud of the plucky 'tween. We can’t wait to see what Coco’s up to next!