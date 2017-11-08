Expect to See Cobie Smulders’s New Highlights Everywhere This Winter

So you’re comfortable with your status as a true brunette but still need a little winter refresh? Hello, highlights. Adding in richer caramel hues to a dark base adds warmth and dimension to your mane, and Cobie Smulders’s new hair color is proof. It’s also the look that a ton of your favorite Hollywood brunettes are embracing right now.

Thanks to celebrity stylist Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One salon, the pro behind Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s amazing hair, the How I Met Your Mother star is now the proud owner of "caramel sunrise" hue.

She’s been adding in lighter strands to her bob for a few weeks now, but this addition of dark honey hues took her brunette to an entirely new level. Instead of an ombred effect, the highlights are all-encompassing and blend in beautifully to her base.

While you might think of lighting things up in the summer, adding warmth to your hair complements fall’s color spicy scheme. Another option? Instead of caramel, you can take one step towards the redhead side with auburn strands in various depths.