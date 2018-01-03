Coachella Announces the Lineup for 2018, and We're So Excited

Jan 02, 2018

After having to postpone headlining Coachella due to her pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyoncé will perform on the main stage as one of this year's headliners.

The music festival announced its headliners and lineup for the 2018 three-day extravaganza today, and it's jam-packed with must-see artists. Along with Beyoncé, who will perform on Saturday, The Weeknd will take the main stage on Friday with Eminem finishing up the weekend on Sunday. A pretty solid lineup for headliners. 

Of course they're not the only big names in music who will perform during the two weekends in April. Other performers include SZA, Kygo, St. Vincent, Tyler the Creator, alt-J, Post Malone, Migos, Cardi B, ODESZA, and more. 

Considering the arctic temperatures we're currently experiencing and the fact that Beyoncé will be there, we're looking up flights to Coachella Valley, stat. Because if there's anything that can give us strength to survive winter it's Queen Bey and deser temps.

Check out the full lineup below.

